Second Limestone University football player arrested after police chase, crash

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A second Limestone University football player has been arrested after a police chase and crash that happened on Tuesday.

A Gaffney police officer was stopped at the Pilot on Hyatt Street on Tuesday when he noticed two cars speed by him in what appeared to be a race, going over 100 miles an hour, Chief Skinner said.

When the officer got behind the cars and turned on his blue lights, Chief Skinner said the cars went even faster.

Skinner said that’s when the officer lost sight of the Camaro but followed the mustang as it ran three red lights and ended up crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Hyatt Street and Highway 29.

“He’s very lucky that nobody was hurt,” Chief Skinner said. “Just a stupid mistake. Instead of just pulling over, he decided we would try to run and get away from the police.”

We previously reported that 19-year-old Robert Alexander Whitt, Jr. was driving the mustang and is now facing charges of reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights.

On Friday, the driver of the Camaro Tristan Carryl was arrested, according to Gaffney Police. He’s been charged with racing on a public road and failure to stop for blue lights.

His bond hearing is at 4 p.m. on Friday.