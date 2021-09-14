Second man charged with murder in connection to Oconee Co. shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A second arrest has been made in connection to the Padgett St. shooting in Oconee County on Aug. 31.

Oconee Co. deputies have arrested Stanley Eugene Earl Jr., 20, on Sept. 13 on charges of the murder of Richard Dennis Keese, 62, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

We previously reported another suspect, Braxton Earl, 27, was charged with murder on Sept. 9.

Both suspects remain in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center at this time and both were denied bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

