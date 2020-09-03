Second person charged in deadly shooting case in McDowell Co.

Shannon Welch Simonds -Courtesy of McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials made a second arrest while investigating a man’s shooting death in Nebo.

Deputies were called to a home on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 19.

When they arrived, deputies found the homeowner, Carroll Franklin Eckard, 85, dead at the scene.

Eckard’s body was sent for an autopsy, which later revealed on Aug. 21 that he died from a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Marvin Randall Hensley, 34, of Nebo, was charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office announced a second suspect, Shannon Welch Simonds, 47, of Nebo, was arrested.

Simonds was charged with murder.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office said both men were acquainted with Eckard.

A motive behind the shooting is still unknown at this time.

According to the release, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents and Marion Police Department officers assisted in the case.