Second suspect arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a second suspect in a shooting incident that happened on August 3.

Deputies arrested Sayphonh Miranda Aquilla Xayachack, 25, of Westminster.

According to arrest warrants, Xayachack was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon in relation to August 3rd incident.

Xayachack was transported from the Bay County, FL Sheriff’s Office to the Oconee County Detention Center Tuesday by deputies from the Warrants Division. The Sheriff’s Office announced on August 12th that Xayachack had been taken into custody on August 11th in Panama City, FL.

Sayphonh Xayachack (left) and Gavin Tukes (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On August 11, Oconee County deputies arrested Gavin Lamar Tukes,18, of Westminster.

Tukes was charged with one count each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, first degree burglary and petit larceny.

Xayachack remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center as her bond was denied on all three charges.