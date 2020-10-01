Second teen dies after Greenville Co. crash on New McElhaney Rd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A second teenager has died after a crash in Greenville County that happened on Saturday.

We previously reported that the crash happened Saturday at about 2 a.m. on New McElhaney Rd. near Settlement Rd.

The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on New McElhaney Rd. when they ran off the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said.

The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital by EMS. The passenger died at the hospital, according to SCHP.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased passenger as 16-year-old Caleb Lowell, of Greenville.

On Wednesday, the coroner identified the driver who died as 16-year-old Canyon Dason Carter, of Travelers Rest.

The case is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

