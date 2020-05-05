Section of downtown Spartanburg to be closed off to increase outside dining options

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A section of downtown Spartanburg will be closed off in an effort to increase outside dining options.

According to a Facebook post from Delaney’s Irish Pub, the move is in line with all Phase One reopening guidelines from the Governor’s office.

Tents and up to 100 tables will be set up for participating restaurants beginning May 7 at 11 a.m.

According to the post, Wild Wing Cafe, Delaney’s Irish Pub – Spartanburg, Renato’s Restaurant, Initial Q, Monsoon, The Crêpe Factory and Mezcal will all participate.