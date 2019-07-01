Security threat closes access point to Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A security threat has closed the All American Access Control Point at Fort Bragg.

Suspected contraband was found that posed a potential threat to the installation, Fort Bragg officials said.

Col. Larry Dewey, Fort Bragg’s director of emergency services, said a man in his early 20s approached the gate in a pickup truck.

The man could not produce proper identification and gave multiple names. The man is not a soldier and not related to a soldier.

A suspicious locked container was found in the pickup truck, Dewey said.

The contents of that package is under investigation.

“It could be a weapon, it could be ammunition. We’re not sure what’s in that container,” Dewey said.

K-9s were not brought out to search the package but an electronic device gave officials enough signal to warrant the closure.

The colonel called Fort Bragg’s response a “normal security precaution.”

The All American ACP will closed until further notice. 

The access point is located on the All-American Freeway before its intersection with Gruber Road on post.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

