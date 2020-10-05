Seismic testing efforts halted, oil explorations companies stop permit process

News

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV/WCBD) – Oil exploration companies say they are giving up efforts to do seismic testing off the South Carolina coast.

The companies had two years to prove they should be able to get permits to do seismic blasting.

On Thursday, they announced plans to withdraw those requests.

“The only reason that we filed a lawsuit was to keep seismic boats out of the Atlantic. Seismic testing is extremely invasive and harmful to the ocean environment and potentially leading to the extinction of the North Atlantic Right whale,” said Alice Keyes with One Hundred Miles.

Opponents say if the companies try again, they will have to start the process over and would face even more legal action.

