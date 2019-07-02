Select Green Giant Fresh, Trader Joe’s vegetables listed as part of recall regarding possible listeria contamination

The Trader Joe’s Los Feliz store sign is seen in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(WSPA) – Growers Express company officials have issued a recall of some of its vegetables, including Green Giant Fresh and Trader Joe’s brands, due to a possible listeria contamination.

According to a news release on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, there have been no reported illnesses and said the voluntar recall has been issued in an abundance of caution.

The following is a listed of recalled products distributed in both South Carolina and North Carolina:

Food Lion : Green Giant Fresh – Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend – 1 lb. Item SKU: MXC101101 UPC Number: 605806000744 Best By Date: 6/28/2019

:

Trader Joe’s : Trader Joe’s – Butternut Squash Spirals – 10.5 oz Item SKU: BCN105106 UPC Number: 623391 Best By Date: 6/28/2019 Trader Joe’s – Zucchini Spirals – 10.5 oz Items SKU: MSC104106 UPC Number: 634908 Best By Date: 6/27/2019

:

According to the release, the recall does not include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products.

The products listed came from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeord, Maine.

“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” said Tom Byrne, President of Growers Express. “We selfreported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health. We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

Consumers who may have purchased any of the products listed are urged not to eat any of the products and to throw them away.

For more information on the recall and for a list of customer service numbers, click here.