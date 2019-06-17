Select Ragu pasta sauces recalled due to possible plastic fragments

(WSPA) – Mizkan America, Inc., announced that some jars of Ragu are being voluntarily recalled because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

No injures or complaints have been reported, but Mizkan America said the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution, according to prnewswire.com.

The following Ragu jars have been listed as part of the recall:

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz. Cap code: JUN0620YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2



Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz. Cap code: JUN0520YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2



Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz. Cap code: JUN0620YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2



Ragu Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz. Cap code: JUN0420YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2



Ragu Old World Style Meat , 66 oz. Cap code: JUN0520YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2



According to Mizkan America, consumers should not use and should throw away any sauce they have that is listed in the recall.

To find the cap code on your pasta jar, look on the yellow Ragu jar cap.

According to the release, the pasta sauces were produced June 4-8 and consumers who purchased a recalled jar can call Mizkan America’s Customer Service Hotline to get a replacement at 800-328-7248.