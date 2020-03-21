Self Regional asks for mask donations

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Self Regional is asking for donations of surgical masks from other industries.

Medical center officials say they are in urgent need of all types of protective masks (n95, surgical masks, full-face shields, half-face shields, respirators, etc.) as these items are in short supply within hospitals.

“As we at Self Regional Healthcare continue in our efforts to treat all patients in need as well as being prepared for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients, we’re searching every possible source for such masks.”

They say their normal vendors are unable to meet the overwhelming demand.

Many of the masks used in business and industry in the Lakelands area could serve front line clinicians, physicians, and nurses.

If you or your business has any extra supply of these at your facility or place of business, please consider donating them to Self Regional if you can spare them. No supply is too small.

If you can help with these, please contact us at (864) 725-5247.