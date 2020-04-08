1  of  14
Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

by: WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, has ended his presidential bid.

His announcement Wednesday is an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

