Sen. Bernie Sanders to rally tonight at Wofford College in Spartanburg

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Our 7 News crew will be at the event and we’ll live stream the rally starting at 7:30 p.m.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sander is making a stop in the area for a rally at an Upstate college.

According to a news release, Sanders will be attending a rally at Wofford College.

The rally will take place in the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Following his stop in Spartanburg, Sanders will then travel to Columbia for a rally on the North Steps of the South Carolina Statehouse on Friday. That event is set to start at 3:30 p.m.