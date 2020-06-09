Sen. Graham defeats 3 GOP challengers in quest for 4th term

U.S. Sen Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to the media before the CBS News Republican presidential debate at the Peace Center, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016, in Greenville, S.C. Graham spoke about the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia who died today at 79. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WSPA) – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has defeated three little-known GOP challengers, the last marker ahead of an expected general election face-off with Democrat Jaime Harrison.

Graham bested fellow Republicans Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre and Joe Reynolds in Tuesday’s primary election.

Following his win in Tuesday’s primary, Graham said he in a news release that he was “grateful and humbled.”

“I am deeply grateful and humbled by the trust placed in me by South Carolina Republicans, and I will not let them down,” Graham said. “The November election will be one of the most consequential in our history, and it will provide voters with a stark choice between the Democrats’ socialist agenda or security and prosperity through free enterprise and security.”

“I know who I am and what I believe. Over the last six years, I have fought to rebuild our military, cut taxes and regulations, keep Americans safe by defeating radical Islamic terrorists, and confirm conservative judges to the federal bench as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In each of those areas, we’ve succeeded beyond expectation. As we work to revive our economy while keeping Americans safe from COVID-19, we need leaders with a proven track record of success,” he said.

“I will continue tackling the tough issues facing our country through conservative problem solving and reaching across the aisle when it makes sense. Let it be known: I’m just getting warmed up!” Graham said.

The win sets up a general election on pace to become the most expensive race in South Carolina history, with both Graham and Harrison posting record-setting fundraising hauls in recent quarters.

Harrison was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

Two Libertarians and one Constitution Party candidate have also filed to seek the seat.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)