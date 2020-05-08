Sen. Graham discusses need to strengthen U.S. medical supply chain

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – Sen. Lindsey Graham discussed the need to strengthen the U.S. medical supply chain and become less dependent on imports, particularly from China, while at Milliken & Company Friday morning.

Graham said he will introduce legislation in the Senate aiming to increase manufacturing in the United States through the creation of “domestic procurement requirements for the nation’s medical stockpile.”

“Coronavirus has been a painful wakeup call that we are too reliant on nations like China for critical medical supplies. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that South Carolina leads the way when it comes to getting the medical supply chain out of China,” said Graham.

Graham claimed that beyond being too dependent on Chinese imports, China was not a reliable supply chain. Graham said that on Thursday officials withdrew approval from over 60 Chinese mask manufacturers who tried to pass off defective products.