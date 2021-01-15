Sen. Graham looks toward healing for the country

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–South Carolina’s senior Senator is weighing in on a path forward for the country. This as clean-up continues at the Capitol following recent violent protests and the coronavirus pandemic surges. Senator Lindsey Graham is asking for accountability as we head toward inauguration day.

“The election is over, Vice President Biden is the legitimate President of the United States. It’s time to move on,” Graham said.

Graham reiterating that Biden rightfully won the election.

“As to those who defiled our Capitol, I support the prosecution of every last one of them,” Graham said.

He condemned anyone who turned to violence at the Capitol in response.

“It’s one of the lowest points in my life. It was embarrassing that an unarmed mob could take over the House and the Senate,” Graham said.

He’s continuing to push for an independent task force to track down and prosecute anyone who was involved.

“The more lawlessness you allow, the more you’re going to get. We need to make sure this never happens again,” Graham said.

Now, he says, is the time to move forward with a new administration.

“Most of these people are nuts in the eyes of the average American, and Joe Biden has the chance to heal us,” Graham said.

But, he does not support a second impeachment of President Trump.

“It’s a horribly bad idea that will further divide the country and put the Presidency itself at risk,” Graham said.

He said it should be handled outside of the political sphere.

“The PZresident is not above the law. If you think he committed a crime, if you think his conduct was criminal on January the 6th then he’s still subject to the law of the land. Impeachment is a political exercise,” Graham said.

He hopes the Biden administration, and a new coronavirus relief package, will quicken the rollout of a vaccine and provide an additional stimulus check.

“COVID is raging in South Carolina. The hospitals are full, people are being laid off, it’s been tough on folks throughout the state,” Graham said.

The senator overall remaining optimistic about the future.

“Our best days lie ahead if we want them to be better.”

Senator Graham says he will be attending inauguration and hopes there will be a peaceful transfer of power.