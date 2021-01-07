Sen. Graham, Rep. Duncan react following attack at the Capitol

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Following Wednesday’s events at the Capitol, Sen. Lindsey Graham as well as other South Carolina lawmakers are reacting to what happened and looking toward the future.

Sen. Graham speaking pointedly at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“Joe Biden is the legitimate president-elect of the United States,” Graham said.

He condemned those who stormed the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday.

“How embarrassed and disgusted that I am that the United States Capitol was taken over by domestic terrorists,” Graham said.

He’s now calling for a joint task force to identify those involved, and for them to be prosecuted.

“When it comes to accountability, the President needs to understand that his actions were the problem not the solution,” Graham said.

In the House, Rep. Jeff Duncan describes the moment they were able to return to the chambers.

“So there was a surreal feeling in the building, there was broken glass on one of the doors there in the chamber where the protestors tried to come in,” he said.

He compared the feeling to that of the 2017 shooting at a Congressional baseball practice.

“God got me off the field at the baseball practice, and God got me out of the chamber yesterday,” Duncan said.

He agrees that those involved should face the consequences.

“Going forward we’ve got to come together as a nation and realize this is the greatest country on earth. It’s an institution that should matter, rule of law should actually mean something,” Duncan said.

Both say now is the time to come together.

“The nation will heal we just all have to work on it, individually, collectively and as a governing entity,” Duncan said.

“Turn down the rhetoric and allow us to heal as a nation and move forward,” Graham said.