Sen. Graham to question COVID-19 origin during visit to Greenville lab

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – US Senator Lindsey Graham is scheduled to tour Premier Medical Laboratory Services, a laboratory in Greenville, at 1 p.m. Monday.

Premier Medical Laboratory Services has been conducting studies on the virus, including how it is mutating, and was the first lab in South Carolina validated as an independent COVID-19 testing lab.

The senator’s office said he will speak to reporters, addressing speculation that the coronavirus originated in a leak from a lab in Wuhan, China.

In 2020, Senator Graham took action on this issue by introducing sanctions on China to pressure the country into cooperating with past investigations.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner, also recently questioned the origin of the virus.

”There’s a lot of other information that points in the direction that this could have come out of a lab, that we need to have a broader view about the potential risk that this was a lab leak,” he said.

The White House, however, said there is not enough evidence to determine if COVID-19 came from an infected animal or a laboratory accident.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID, echoed this in May.

“The historical basis for pandemics evolving naturally from an animal reservoir is extremely strong,” he said. “No one knows, not even I, 100%.”

Graham also said in a tweet Friday that Congress needs to investigate whether or not the national institute of health suppressed attempts to find answers.