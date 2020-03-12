Sen. Lindsey Graham self quarantines, awaits results of coronavirus test

(WSPA) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is self quarantining as he awaits a result of a coronavirus test.
His office released a statement on Thursday.
“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive,” the statement said.
“However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.”
They say this is a precautionary measure. He will continue to work from home.