Sen. Lindsey Graham self quarantines, awaits results of coronavirus test

(WSPA) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is self quarantining as he awaits a result of a coronavirus test.

His office released a statement on Thursday.



“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive,” the statement said.

“However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.”

They say this is a precautionary measure. He will continue to work from home.