Sen. Lindsey Graham visits Prisma Health expansion in Oconee Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. Graham said Thursday that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham will attend and deliver remarks at an event commemorating the expansion of the Emergency Department at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Graham will speak at the event commemorating the expansion of the Emergency Department at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital at 11 a.m.

The expansion will more than double current available space, increasing capacity and improving patient experience, according to Prisma Health. Prisma Health leaders and team members will gather with community members, philanthropic partners and elected officials for the groundbreaking.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store