Sen. Lindsey Graham visits Prisma Health expansion in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham will attend and deliver remarks at an event commemorating the expansion of the Emergency Department at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

The expansion will more than double current available space, increasing capacity and improving patient experience, according to Prisma Health. Prisma Health leaders and team members will gather with community members, philanthropic partners and elected officials for the groundbreaking.