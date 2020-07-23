Senate candidate Jaime Harrison offers vision on school reopening, slowing virus spread in SC

In this Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 photo, Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks at a South Carolina Democratic Party dinner in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Jaime Harrison, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, offered his vision on how leaders should reopen schools, help small businesses and limit the spread of the coronavirus in a speech on Thursday.

The speech outlined how Sen. Lindsey Graham has “failed his state by focusing on political games throughout this crisis and fighting to cut unemployment relief for South Carolinians.” Harrison also criticized the senator’s refusal to fix the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which he says has left South Carolina 50th in PPP funds received per worker.

“We’ve approached the grim milestone of over 1,000 COVID related deaths,” Harrison said. “…We’re breaking new case records here on a near-daily basis. And Black communities have been particularly hit hard, revealing the inequities in our healthcare system…The virus might have taken a while to kick into gear in South Carolina. But it’s here to stay — unless we do something about it now.”

Harrison called for a mask mandate for public areas in South Carolina, saying, “Everyone from Vice President Biden to President Trump agree that masks are a vital way to combat this virus. That’s why today I’m calling on Governor McMaster to follow in the footsteps of Republican and Democratic governors across the nation, and make masks mandatory in public spaces.”

On the reopening of schools, Harrison said he believes every single school in South Carolina can only reopen under the guidelines health professionals recommend. Whether local school districts go with a mix of in-person and online, or if some school districts are completely online, that must be our North Star.

“We must have the funding necessary to keep our students safe. Public schools are in desperate need of the federal resources intended for them in the CARES Act.”

Harrison also said that Senator Graham “has led a crusade to cut unemployment relief from the CARES Act.”

