Senate passes rebuke of DeVos over student loan forgiveness

FILE – In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies during a Senate Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations in Washington. Facing a federal lawsuit and mounting pressure to act, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, said she will forgive loans for more than 1,500 borrowers who attended a pair of for-profit colleges that shut down last year. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(AP) – The Senate on Wednesday gave final congressional approval to a measure overturning Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ rules making it harder for students to get loans erased after being misled by for-profit colleges.

The measure passed with a 53-42 vote and stands as a rare rebuke of DeVos by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The House approved the measure in January, and the White House has threatened a veto. The Education Department quickly condemned the measure, calling DeVos’ rule an improvement over a “poorly written Obama-era regulation.”