Senator Kamala Harris visits UNC Asheville

Asheville, NC (WSPA) – Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris spent time in North Carolina today, weeks after the campaign cancelled the visit after two individuals involved with the campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

There’s a push to get voters to the polls right here on the campus of USC Asheville.

On the school’s campus, you can vote early, many are out encouraging people to vote, Kamala Harris on campus, pushing that same message.

The Harris motorcade drove by both cheers and boos while on campus at UNC Asheville.

Jennifer Rennicks supports the Biden and Harris for many reasons including family.

“In part am a big supporter because my husband is a green card holder, has been for 25 years and the last few years this country has become a very different place for us as a family.” Biden-Harris supporter, Jennifer Rennicks said.

A small crowd inside the event heard the Vice presidential candidate focus on things like the importance of voting, the politics surrounding the Supreme Court Nomination and women’s rights.

“I voted actually yesterday Already here on the UNCA campus and I’m delighted that she actually made it here to UNCA.” Harris supporter, Amy Austin Holmes said.

Outside the event Trump supporters rallied across the street from Biden-Harris supporters.

“We just sent out the call to our local area volunteers and they were all happy to show up to show their support.” Trump supporter, Timothy Wigginton said.

While both Political parties were represented on one side of campus, in front of the student center another group set up tables and signs, encouraging people to take advantage of early voting in North Carolina.

While Senator Harris shared a message with a select few, Supporters of both campaigns showed up to show support.

“Just being close to that and showing that there are supporters, there were detractors here and I knew there would be both sides, I just wanted to come and be a little close.”Rennick said.

This event no doubt is an event to encourage people to get out and vote with just a few days till the election, every vote counts.

About 25 people attended the Harris event, as the campaign continues to practice social distancing.