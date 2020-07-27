WATCH LIVE: Sen. Lindsey Graham to visit Gaffney yarn plant making face masks

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham plans to visit a plant in Gaffney of NC-based yarn manufacturing company Parkdale Mills Monday.

According to plant manager Joe Moore, Parkdale Mills is currently partnering with other manufacturing companies to make 10 million cotton face masks per week. Using cotton grown in South Carolina, the company has made enough yarn for 600 million masks since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Senator Graham’s office, the senator will discuss the U.S. MADE Act, legislation he has introduced which is meant to decrease the country’s dependence on countries like China for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) against COVID-19.

Graham said he wants his home state South Carolina to be a leader in PPE production.

“Coronavirus has been a painful wake-up call that we are too reliant on nations like China for critical medical supplies,” said Senator Graham. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that South Carolina leads the way when it comes to getting the medical supply chain out of China.”

Graham is pushing for the U.S. MADE Act to be included in a Phase 4 Coronavirus relief package.

“The (relief) package should be big, robust, should be focused on having the equipment and the supplies you need to maintain and manage the virus until we get the vaccine,” he said. “Phase four is coming. I’m going focus on safely reopening schools and what can we do to help absorb the costs of reopening schools. I’m going to try to get the money that the hospitals are losing because they’re overrun with COVID patients.

Senator Graham is expected to meet with industry officials and then tour the Parkdale Mills in Gaffney around noon Monday July 27, 2020.