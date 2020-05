(WSPA) Next Tuesday, you will have a chance to hear and talk to North Carolina congressmen about the coronavirus outbreak.

The North Carolina COVID-19 Response Congressional Town Hall will air on WYCW from 7-8 p.m. and feature eight representatives from North Carolina.

If you would like to send in a video question on the federal COVID-19 response for the congressmen, just record your name, town and question. Then submit your video here.

The deadline for video entrees is May 11 at 3 p.m.