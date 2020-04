SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Seneca is accepting meal donations to provide for those impacted by Monday’s severe storms.

Those looking to drop-off or pick up a meal are asked to go to Upstate Medical Association at 15575 Wells Highway or Oconee Community Theatre at 8001 Utica Street.

Meals will be made available 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday.

The City of Seneca also started a relief fund for those affected by the storms.