Seneca city leaders to host free concert for tornado victims

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – City officials in Seneca have worked with Oconee County faith leaders to organize a night of worship Wednesday night to encourage struggling members of the community.

Organizers say the free music event, Seneca NOW (Night of Worship), is intended to promote healing and restoration after an EF-3 tornado tore through Oconee County on April 13th. It will be held from 7PM to 9PM Wednesday, April 6th at the Norton-Thompson Park in downtown Seneca.

The City of Seneca and the Oconee County National Day of Prayer Task Force are co-sponsoring the event one day ahead of the National Day of Prayer, which is observed across the U.S. on May 7th. Mayor Dan Alexander will bring the invocation to start the concert.

The storm left 158 families homeless and caused more than $250 million in damages, according to organizers.

Seneca NOW will feature 25 local gospel musicians of several local musicians and singers in bluegrass, Black Gospel, southern Gospel, and contemporary Christian music.

Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, but families are still encouraged to practice social distancing.

“The whole idea is to bring soothing, encouraging jubilation,” said Reverend Wayne Morton, an organizer for the event. “We are survivors. We want to encourage that. A lot of folks are struggling, trying to make ends meet still, and this is going to go on for perhaps several months, rebuilding homes.”

For more information concerning the concert and Thursday’s NDP activities, call (865) 723-7481.

In Oconee County, the major National Day of Prayer observance will be held with state and local officials attending the public event at Full Gospel Temple, 10099 Wells Highway, Seneca at 7 pm on May 7th.

As of Monday, May 4th, Oconee County residents who suffered tornado damage may apply for disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA Individual Assistance can help residents with eligible storm-related costs not covered by insurance. Prior to receiving Federal financial assistance, any insurance benefits must be exhausted to avoid duplication of benefits.

Residents can register for FEMA assistance in one of three ways:

• Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov

• Online by downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download the app, visit: fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.

• Call 800-621-3362. Residents who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available. Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Essential supplies such as paper products, trash bags, diapers, toiletries and more are available for residents affected by the April 13th tornado at the Donation Center at Shaver Recreation Complex from 10:00AM to 2:00PM, Monday through Friday.

If you or someone you know needs supplies, Oconee County officials say to call (864) 710-0166.

Volunteers will prepare items to pick up or arrange delivery, if transportation is not available.