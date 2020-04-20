Seneca Light and Water officials give update on power outages following last week’s storms

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Seneca Light and Water officials gave an update Monday afternoon on the current status and work being done to restore power to customers impacted by the tornado that hit Seneca last week.

According to the release, there were five circuits affected, four of which were destroyed, by the tornado Monday morning with over 5,000 services out.

As of Monday, there remain about 500 meters out of service, with 150 linemen continuing to rebuild the electric distribution system.

Officials ask that everyone continue to stay away from electric wire, poles and transformers that may be still on the ground, and said that contract crews are still working to address all storm-related material.

“Electric service cannot be re-established if the building’s meter base or the weather-head is damaged. If damage has occurred, please have a certified electrician address the problem and notify the local building official,” according to the release.

According to the release, Seneca Light and Water expected to have 95 percent of the primary circuits to be re-established by April 24.