Seneca man accused of child sex crimes faces additional charges, sheriff’s office says

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man, who was previously charged with child sex crimes, now faces additional charges.

We reported earlier that David Scott Thibault, 34, of Seneca, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Sunday morning.

His charges stemmed from an investigation into reports of sex abuse involving minors.

After further investigation and other evidence obtained, Child/Elder Abuse investigators filed additional charges against Thibault on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Those additional charges reportedly stemmed from incidents involving a minor that happened 2015 through 2019.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case.