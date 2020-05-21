Seneca man arrested for burglary, larceny

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man has been arrested on multiple charges after deputies responded to an alarm call at South Cove Road on Wednesday.

26-year-old Anthony Michael Griffin was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at about 5:13 p.m.

Griffin has been charged with one count each of first degree burglary, petite larceny and possession of tools capable of being used in a crime.

Deputies responded to reports of an alarm call and observed shattered glass inside of the residence, a bicycle at the back of the residence, and a backpack at the edge of the wood line.

Deputies say they also discovered a male, identified as Griffin, not far from the location of the backpack and the house.

They discovered tools inside of the backpack as well as some sporting goods equipment and some ammunition.

Deputies also discovered some damage to a latch of a storage building on the property that could be used to gain access to another storage building.

According to the arrest warrant on the burglary charge, Griffin has two of more prior convictions for burglary.

Griffin was released from the Oconee County Detention Center on his own recognizance. He was given a combined $30,000 surety bond.