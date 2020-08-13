Seneca man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with minors

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested Wednesday on three total counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in a case involving three separate victims, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

31-year-old Mitchell Ray Blackwell was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at about 2:32 p.m. on a temporary custody order until arrest warrants were obtained Thursday, deputies said.

Blackwell remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center as he was denied bond. He will appear before a Circuit Court Judge at a later time regarding bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy responded to the Westminster Police Department May 27 and spoke with two of the victims in regards to reports of sexual assaults that occurred in 2010.

On May 30, a deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division spoke with the third victim at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office concerning reports of a sexual assault that occurred in 2012. The incidents were first reported to the Sheriff’s Office on those dates, deputies said.

The investigation was turned over to the Child/Elder Abuse investigator. Based upon evidence that was gathered during the investigation, the investigator obtained arrest warrants against Blackwell charging him with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 1st degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 2nd Degree.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and that of the victims, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any information that could potentially identify the victims in this case, which includes the relationship between the victims and the arrestee, the ages of the victims when the crimes occurred, the gender of the victims and where the incidents occurred.