Seneca man arrested in connection to shooting at hotel

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Seneca on Wednesday morning.

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Days Inn on N. Radio Station Road at about 9:25 a.m. in regards to reports of a shooting incident. When deputies arrived on scene, they were given a description of a possible suspect in the shooting. The deputy located the subject in a parking lot below the hotel, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the investigation continued, deputies and investigators were notified that a possible victim of the shooting was located in the Emergency Room at Oconee Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

49-year-old Walter Lee Goodine, Jr. was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at about 3:06 p.m.

Goodine, Jr. has been charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime and Assault and Battery – 1st Degree.

It was determined that Goodine, Jr. stole money and drugs while armed with a pistol, deputies said. Arrest warrants also state that Goodine, Jr. shot a victim in his right hand while committing the armed robbery.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation. At this time, Goodine, Jr. remains in custody at the Detention Center pending a bond hearing.