Seneca man arrested in TN for deadly Pickens Co. shooting back in SC

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate man facing a murder charge following a shooting in Six Mile last month was extradited back to South Carolina on Thursday.

We reported earlier that Dustin Lee Smith, 31, of Seneca, was found dead on the shoulder of Ponderosa Drive.

An earlier release from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. when a motorist reported a suspicious person along the shoulder of Ponderosa Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies found Smith’s body just feet off of the roadway near the park.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley ruled Smith’s death a homicide

During the investigation, David Michael Watkins, 29, was identified as the suspect, and he was later found and taken into custody in Johnson County, Tenn.

On Thursday, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials said Watkins was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center on murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny charges.