Seneca man arrested on 32 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man has been arrested and is accused of several child sex crimes.

28-year-old Daniel Eugene Taylor, of Seneca, was arrested Thursday on 32 total counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, with eight of those charges being Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 3rd Degree and 24 charges being Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 2nd Degree, according to Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigator on the Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce received a CyberTip in regards to reports of child pornography. Investigators made contact with Taylor at his residence and arrested him.

According to information in the arrest warrants obtained by investigators, the charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 3rd Degree deal with the possession of material while the charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 2nd Degree deal with distribution of the material. According to the warrants, the material contains “a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity.”

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.