OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday evening after finding over 2 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop in Seneca.

Deputies said 36-year-old Randall Joseph Emery, of Seneca, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, weapon during commission of a violent crime and resisting arrest.

Emery also had an outstanding warrant on a sex offender registry violation according to deputies.

Deputies said a traffic stop was conducted on a Nissan owned by Emery on Wells Highway.

Methamphetamines (Source: OCSO)

Emery exited the vehicle from the passenger side and ran away with a bag on foot, deputies said.

Deputies located Emery, retrieved the bag and booked him into the Oconee County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office found zip-lock bags that contained methamphetamine weighing close to 2.2 pounds and a handgun.

Deputies said Emery remains in custody awaiting a bond hearing.