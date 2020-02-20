1  of  22
Seneca man arrested on meth distribution charge during Oconee Co. drug sweep

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

James Bryan Farley (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Another person has been arrested as part of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s drug sweep.

We reported earlier that narcotics agents were seeking 17 individuals on drug distribution charges involving methamphetamine and controlled substances, as well as one charge of distribution of fentanyl. 

During 2019, undercover operatives made control buys of narcotics. 

According to his arrest warrants, James Bryan Farley, 56, of Seneca, was arrested and charged with distribution of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop on Bountyland Road at Dickard Road.

Farley also had an outstanding warrant for forgery from an unrelated incident. He was also issued a ticket as a result of a traffic stop for an unregistered moped.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains on $30,232.50 bond.

