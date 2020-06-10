Seneca man charged for trafficking meth

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man has been arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop, including a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine.

53-year-old Donald Wayne Leroy was arrested Tuesday.

In addition to the charge of trafficking in methamphetamine, Leroy was also charged by the the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office with improper display of a tag, giving false information and driving under suspension

Leroy was also served an outstanding arrest warrant on a charge of receiving stolen goods from 2019.

A deputy on routine patrol in the area of Wells Highway observed a black Ford Taurus with a tag that dispatch reported came back on a Buick sedan. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Stonegate Drive and Copperstone Drive near Seneca.

The deputy made contact with the driver, who informed the deputy that he did not have a driver’s license.

The driver gave the deputy false information in relation to his identity, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver then gave the deputy his real name and birth date, upon which the deputy learned that Leroy had a warrant through the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services as well as an outstanding arrest warrant from the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was also advised that Leroy had a suspended license.

Leroy was placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle after the arrest was made produced a quantity of methamphetamine that is of trafficking weight and cash inside of the vehicle.

Investigators also discovered a tag on a vehicle that Leroy claimed ownership of that was reported stolen from Pickens County.

At this time, Leroy remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.