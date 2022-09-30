WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Seneca man in an investigation into a chase from August.

Shawn Lee Foote II, 23, was charged with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of malicious injury to personal property in relation to pursuit from August.

Deputies said Foote II was arrested on August 30 on two counts of receiving stolen goods in relation to other property crime investigations.

Foote II allegedly led deputies on a pursuit in the Timberlake One area near Townville. Deputies say Foote II was driving a motorcycle that was stolen in the same area the same week.

During the pursuit, deputies observed the driver accelerate the motorcycle, driving down the Timberlake Boat Ramp and into the water.

According to arrest warrants, Foote II had a stolen 2007 Suzuki Bandit 1250cc motorcycle that was intentionally damaged by driving the motorcycle into Lake Hartwell.

Foote II remains in jail on a $50,000 bond. Foote II will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of bond, should he be released.