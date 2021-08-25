Seneca man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident on Monday.

Deputies responded to a shooting incident in the 400 block of Mormon Church Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Darrell Earl Maxwell, Jr., 39, of Seneca, was charged with attempted murder, first degree burglary, petit larceny and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Maxwell Jr. was accused of possessing a firearm and of shooting at the victim numerous times with a pistol, according to the arrest warrants. Maxwell Jr. is also accused of breaking into and entering a residence, without consent, to commit a crime armed with a deadly weapon and stealing items from the victim

Maxwell Jr. was booked in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $115,000 bond.