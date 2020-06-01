Seneca man faces burglary, larceny charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on burglary and larceny charges.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy responded to a home on Padgett Street on Utica Mill Hill on April 26 in regard to a disturbance related to a several items that were reportedl burglarized from a home.

Sheriff’s Office officials said some of those items included electronics and clothing.

According to the release, some of the items taken were recovered from other addresses on the Utica Mill Hill and were returned to the owner.

Evidence gathered during the investigation led deputies to obtain two arrest warrants on Robert Wesley Quarles, II, 24, of Seneca.

Quarles was charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center last Friday just before 9:30 p.m.

According to the release, Quarles remains in the detention center on $30,000 bond.

An investigation into this case is ongoing at this time.