Seneca man faces child sex crimes charges from alleged incidents dating back to 2017-18

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man faces multiple child sex crimes following an investigation into incidents that allegedly took place between April 2017 and May 2018.

According to a news release, a deputy was notified on April 17, 2020 about allegations about William Schyler Ferguson, 22, of Seneca, inappropriately touching three separate victims.

The investigation was turned over to the Child/Elder Abuse investigator in the Criminal Investigations Division, where it was later determined that Ferguson reportedly touched three victims between the time period of April 2017 and May 2018.

Ferguson was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Wednesday after he was transferred from the McCracken County Detention Center in Paducah, Kentucky to Oconee County by deputies.

He was also served with a General Sessions bench warrant.

Ferguson was given $60,000 bond on the three charges and remains in custody at the detention center.

The sheriff’s office said he will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of bond should he be released.

An investigation into this case remains ongoing.