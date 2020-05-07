Seneca NOW concert invites community together after tornado

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA)- The City of Seneca and several local faith groups joined together to host the Seneca NOW 2020 concert Wednesday evening in downtown Seneca to show solidarity after a tornado hit in April that damaged hundreds of homes and left one person dead.

“We’ve never seen anything like that tornado before,” said Marly Ellenburg, who helped organize the event. “In the midst of a pandemic on top of it…so traumatizing for our families.”

Several dozen people turned out of the concert.

“The message here tonight talks about God…He’s got it,” said Seneca Mayor Dan Alexander. “And so when we go through those difficult times, we truly have come out stronger.”

One resident of the hard hit Adams subdivision said he’s gotten to know his neighbors better since the storm hit.



“The community just responded and everybody just loved on each other, has taken care of each other,” said resident Joe Steele. “And this is just I think in the spirit of what’s been happening where we’ve just really come together.”

At the concert, people brought blankets and lawn chairs but were asked to keep groups down to ten people or less. Those groups were asked to keep social distance between each other. People could also listen to the concert from their car radios.

“People are separated and so we’re just appreciated you know listening to what we need to do,” Alexander said. “But we had gotten permission to have this event tonight.”



This event wasn’t about raising money, but a relief fund has been set up for those affected. You can find more information about donating here.