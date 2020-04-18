Seneca, Oconee Co. continuing recovery efforts

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Seneca and Oconee County are continuing recovery efforts after last weekend’s tornado.

Officials urge citizens to avoid South Oak Street between 5th Street and Daniel Avenue during the disaster recovery.

If you wish to volunteer to help with the clean-up visit https://scvoad.communityos.org/cms/home.

Donations are being accepted at the Shaver Complex at 698 W. South 4th Street in Seneca during daylight hours. Officials are also partnering with Clemson Paw Partners for pet food donations and pick-up at the complex.

Feeding sites are at the following locations:

Oconee Community Theater (8001 Utica Street, Seneca)

Shaver Complex (698 W South 4th Street, Seneca)

Shower and laundries are available for public use at the following locations:

Shaver Complex (698 W South 4th, Seneca) – Laundry

Seneca Rescue Squad (223 Goddard Avenue, Seneca) – Laundry

Tiger Wash (491 E Main Street, Seneca) – Laundry

YMCA (370 Memorial Drive, Seneca) – Shower services

Designated pick-up points to transport all impacted citizens in need of laundry, shower and donations are at the following locations: