Seneca pet resort helps residents after tornado leaves them homeless

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s been just a few days since a powerful storm swept through the city of Seneca.

A tornado ripped through neighborhoods destroying homes and causing major power outages, leaving many people homeless.

That morning, Megan Oliver and her boyfriend Thaddeus Sosebee lost everything.

“It looked like someone dropped a bomb on Adam subdivision. All the trees were bent down, none of the houses had roofs, some of them weren’t even standing,” said Sosebee.

The couple said the damage was devastating and their entire neighborhood was demolished in the direct path of the storm.

They said they woke up to pieces of the Borg Warner plant, which is located right across the street from their house, in their yard.

As soon as their house stopped shaking they ran outside in their pajamas with flashlights stepping on nails, debris and dodging power lines to check on their elderly neighbors.

“Our neighbor’s house was moved 20 feet off of it’s foundation, ours was a pure brick house with two trees on top of it,” Oliver said. “People where we stayed yanked us out of bed along with our dogs and their two dogs to hide in the center hallway.”

After checking on neighbors, they needed somewhere to stay but realized quickly that their dog Tesla would not be able to come along to stay in hotels or alternative housing.

That’s when Oliver said she reached out Allison Hawk, owner of Four Paws Only, a pet salon and resort nearby.

They were closed before the storm hit due to COVID-19 but they opened to house the pets of those who lost their homes and are staying in hotels.

“She opened her Pet Spa, free of charge to aid our Furr-ever friends affected by the tornado. Scarlet and I are lucky to be alive. Our house is badly damaged but not to the effect as others nearby, ” said Debbie Arrington, a victim of the tornado and dog mom currently living in a hotel.

Hawk said, even though she’s been without power at her own house for days and expects to have no power for two more weeks, it’s her duty to help her community.

“The love and support our town has for each other is incredible. I’ve been in business for 21 years and always the first thing is to give back to the community,” Hawk said.

Tesla’s parents say they hope to find a home soon so they can all reunite.

“We need to all stick together through this because it doesn’t get no better. It gets hard, and then it gets better. But we’re at rock bottom and there’s no where to go but up and the sun will rise tomorrow,” Sosebee said.

For more information about Four Paws Only please visit their Facebook page.