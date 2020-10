Seneca Police Chief John Covington – Courtesy of the City of Seneca

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Seneca city officials announced police Chief John Covington will be retiring next month.

According to Seneca City Administrator Scott Moulder, Covington will retire officially on Nov. 26, and said he has elected to take personal administrative leave up until that time.

Moulder said they have not yet begun the search process for a new chief, but said they have named Capt. Casey Bowling as interim police chief.