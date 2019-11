SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Seneca Police are currently searching for an attempted murder suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.

Officers have an active arrest warrant for Jamel Deshawn Brown for Attempted Murder following an attack.

He has connections in the Seneca and Clemson areas, according to police.

They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Any information can be directed to the Seneca Police Department at 864-885-2718.