Seneca police, suspect fall through glass window during arrest

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Seneca Police and a burglary suspect were injured after they fell through a glass window during an arrest.

Suspects were identified after two separate burglaries that occurred at Our Daily Rest on E. Main St. on Aug. 27 and 28.

Dylan Trevor Bernard was located and arrested Wednesday without incident, according to police.

The suspect wanted for the other burglary, Robert Wesley Quarles II, was later located walking on N. Cherry St. near E. Main St. by investigators.

When investigators approached and attempted to arrest Quarles, he resisted and attempted to flee, police said.

During the physical encounter, police say that officers and the suspect fell through the plate glass window at the Main Street Garage building.

Police say that investigators Michael Teramano, Investigator Amber Watts and suspect Quarles received various cuts, scrapes and abrasions.

Inv. Teramano’s injuries were the most serious and required stitches, according to police.

Both suspects remain incarcerated for 1st Degree Burglary.

The suspects remain under investigation for other offenses and more charges are expected to be forthcoming, according to the police department.

