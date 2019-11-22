Senior Action moving to new, larger space in Greenville

Senior Action in Greenville County has outgrown their building and organizers said the expansion starts now.
Andrea Smith, Executive Director Senior Action said a new flagship building location about 2 miles away at 3715 East North Street with Bilo and Tuesday Morning will be their new home.

Smith said this new building will allow them to welcome more seniors into their programs to help make their current waiting list shorter.

There will also be a new fine arts center, music, arts and movement studios.

The location will also have a conference center that can host a large amount of people for big events and be rented out.

Smith also says the building will bring in revenue to help pay for programs and services…have more parking and open in Summer 2020

