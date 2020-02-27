Senior living center residents play basketball for heart health

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – All month, many people in the Upstate have celebrated Heart Month in one way or another.

As the month of February comes to an end, some people are still going strong.

On Thursday morning, Brookview House partnered with the American Heart Association and basketball players from Limestone College Men’s and Women’s basketball teams to raise money for those with heart related illnesses.

Photo by Teresa Kirby. Limestone College Men’s and Women’s Basketball Team

According to the American Heart Association, physical activity is a key preventative measure to protect from cardiovascular issues regardless of age.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, what position you are in, you can always have fun. You can always enjoy life and especially play basketball,” Alaan West, small forward for Limestone College Women’s Basketball team said.

At Brookview, many residents say they used to play on a basketball team in their early days. On Thursday morning, with help from the basketball players from Limestone college, residents put their skills to good use by donating and shooting balls.

“I made 22 balls this morning and it was very enjoyable,” Betty Parker, resident at Brookview said.

Photo by Teresa Kirby. Brookview basketball winners.

Teresa Kirby, marketing director at Brookview House, said the residents wanted to give back to the community because the community is always giving to them.

“We even have residents who make donations back to the American Heart Association and that’s something really special because they don’t get to keep a lot of their own money when they’re living here in the nursing home,” Kirby said.

