Seniors with Alzheimer’s Disease attend selfie school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In Greenville, seniors with Alzheimer’s Disease were invited to go to “selfie school” Thursday.

They learned how to pose, use a selfie stick and post to social media inside the Greenville Alzheimer’s Association office.

For each picture taken at the event, SYNERGY HomeCare of Greenville is donating $5 to Alzheimer’s Association.

The event, Senior Selfie Summer, is held annually nationwide by SYNERGY.

Families attending the event say it was much needed, since socialization can be challenging.

 “The most important thing is the socialization and the difference in activities, so there’s always a challenge – something different,” says Lillian Paxton, whose husband John suffers from the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s next fundraiser is October 5th at Fluor Field, called The Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar