Seniors with Alzheimer’s Disease attend selfie school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In Greenville, seniors with Alzheimer’s Disease were invited to go to “selfie school” Thursday.

They learned how to pose, use a selfie stick and post to social media inside the Greenville Alzheimer’s Association office.

For each picture taken at the event, SYNERGY HomeCare of Greenville is donating $5 to Alzheimer’s Association.

The event, Senior Selfie Summer, is held annually nationwide by SYNERGY.

Families attending the event say it was much needed, since socialization can be challenging.

“The most important thing is the socialization and the difference in activities, so there’s always a challenge – something different,” says Lillian Paxton, whose husband John suffers from the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s next fundraiser is October 5th at Fluor Field, called The Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

For more information, click here.